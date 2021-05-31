Macleod, das ESZB und der Papiergoldmarkt – Zitat d. Tages

“So we’re looking at a Europe which is already from the regulatory side on a local basis completely corrupt in the way it behaves. So how can the European Banking Association (Authority) have any credibility as a regulator effectively of the regulators? But (now) it’s turning around within the next five weeks, um you know, (and) anyone trading in the gold market on unallocated gold (is) are going to face effectively financial penalties.”Liberty and Finance, Gold Manipulation Ending w/ Basel III | Alasdair MacLeod, YT, 27.5.2021