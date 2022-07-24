Sanktionen: Gewisse Auswirkung a. Russen, verheerende auf EU, Zitat

“And while our sanctions have no doubt had some impact, let’s be frank, the blowback from the sanctions we’ve imposed on our european allies has been horrific. Now the Russians have simply announced that they will stop exporting any oil or gas to Germany until further notice. I think that’s going to hit a lot of other Europeans.”

Dieser Blogger hat nicht den Eindruck, dass sich die Urschel und das andere sich demokratisch nennende Polit-Gesindel in Lebensgefahr wähnt.