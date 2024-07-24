Über den Tagtraum von mehr Elektrizität – Zitat des Tages

“Anyone who thinks that we in the Advanced Economies have sufficient electricity to power EVs (plus AI, too) is dreaming. Total electricity generation for Advanced Economies (has) not grown since 2006-2007. Population has grown, meaning electricity per person has fallen. Instead, the price of electricity has been rising, as wind and solar have been added. As a result, more industry has moved offshore. Other than Advanced Economies are seeing rising electricity generation/consumption.” Gail Tverberg, Kommentar in ihrem Blog, Eintrag “How does the Economy really work?”, 23.7.2024, 1:03 pm