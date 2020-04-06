Wird die Corona-Epidemie politisch verschlimmert? Zitat des Tages

“Maybe in total we will see fewer cases, that is possible. However we will see more cases among the elderly, because we have prevented the schoolchildren from creating herd immunity. And so in the end we will see more death because the schoolchildren don’t die as the elderly people will die. We will see more death because of this social distancing.” Epidemiologe Knut Wittkowski, YT, 3.4.2020, Perspectives on the Pandemic | Professor Knut Wittkowski | Episode 2