CRE-Malaise in ganz Europa, nicht nur chez Benko – Zitat des Tages

“Europe’s commercial property sector has been hammered in recent years by a punishing rise in debt costs and tumbling prices, exacerbated by some offices and high streets emptying after the pandemic (…) The MSCI data showed the number of property deals worth more than 5 million euros ($5.4 million) terminated and for-sale properties withdrawn from the market in the quarter spiked to 110, the highest since 2010 when the sector was still gripped by the fallout from the global financial crisis. The total value of European commercial property sales also slumped by 26% in the first quarter compared to the prior year, to 34.5 billion euros, the lowest since 2011 and the seventh straight quarter of annual declines.” Reuters, investing.com, Pulled real estate deals highest in Europe since global financial crisis, says MSCI, 25.4.2024