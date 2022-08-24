Dichte Energie & “demokratisches” Polit-Gesindel – Zitat des Tages

“Politicians cannot tell the world how bad the energy situation really is. The problem with near-term energy limits has been known since at least 1956 (M. King Hubbert) and 1957 (Hyman Rickover). The problem was confirmed in the modeling performed for the 1972 book, The Limits to Growth by Donella Meadows and others Most high-level politicians are aware of the energy supply issue, but they cannot possibly talk about it (…) Militaries around the world are no doubt well aware of the fact that there will not be enough energy supplies to go around. This means that the world will be in a contest for who gets how much.” Gail Tverberg, Why No Politician Is Willing to Tell Us the Real Energy Story, ourfiniteworld.com, 23.8.2022