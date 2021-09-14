Die EU, die “Erneuerbaren” und russisches Gas – Zitat des Tages

“(The russians needed to boost their own inventory) So this is the issue, I am talking about: Why is the EU having such a problem? Because they cut their coal and their nuclear and they ramped up wind and solar and now they are relying on natural gas to fill in all the blanks. This is a perfect example of what’s happening. It’s gonna get much worse. I think, we gonna see this in the next several years in the United States.” Steve St. Angelo, IT BEGINS… Global Production & Supply Chain Breakdown Continue Due To Peak Everything (hinter Paywall)

