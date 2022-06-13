EUropa, mach’ Schluss mit dem selbstmörderischen Unsinn! – Zitat

“For your own children´s sake – on my knees and with my saddened eyes humbly looking downwards – I beg of you to please stop the current self-destructive nonsense dead in its tracks by immediately demanding from your political class to import the bloody Russian oil normally once again as Europe had been doing for dozens of years. The impact that the ban on Russian oil has upon your daily lives now and for years yonder is such that at the very least a Referendum should have been held.” Jorge Vilches, Pitchforks soon in Europe?, thesaker.is, Zerohedge, 11./13.6.2022