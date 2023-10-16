“Kollateralschäden” & “menschliche Schilde” im Gaza-Streifen – Zitat

“ There’s no ‘collateral damage’ in Gaza. Collateral damage is when you unintentionally kill civilians. You can’t drop military explosives on places you know are densely packed with children and then call their deaths unintentional. It’s like calling the death and destruction caused by Hiroshima and Nagasaki unintentional.The ‘human shields’ narrative is just Israel bombing civilians and blaming it on someone else.” Caitline Johnstone, Bombing Kids And Blaming It On Hamas, 16.10.2023