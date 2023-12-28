Luftnummer vs Luftnummer – Digi-Junk der BRICS gg. Fiat-Dollar, Zitat

“Amid the greater de-dollarization plan for the BRICS bloc, and overall digitization of finance, 130 nations are all moving toward a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) which could leave the US dollar at risk. Subsequently, the BRICS currency, which is likely to be announced in the coming year, could only add to the international pressure facing the greenback.Reports from the summer confirmed the plethora of nations that are in “advanced phases” of CBDC development.” BRICS: 130 Nations Move Toward CBDC, US Dollar at Risk, watcher.guru, 26.12.2023