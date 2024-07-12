Ritter spottet über Starmer – Zitat

“The British are the funniest ones of all, because they talk big. I mean my God, Keir Starmer is out there, thumping his chest like he’s Superman: I’m gonna save the World ! (…) I mean, he’s Keir Starmer, former MI5 head, man. This guy is (…) good and he’s got (John) Healey now as defence secretary and he’s good too. They’re gonna do a ‘root to stem analysis’ of what it takes to get UK defence spending increased to 2.5% GDP by 2030. You realize, what a joke this is? By 2030? The war is right now, the war is today.” SCOTT RITTER JOINS ON PUTIN’S KNOCKOUT BLOW TO NATO, ISRAEL IN TROUBLE, AND MORE!, YT, 11.7.2024