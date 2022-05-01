Ukraine: “US-Kriegsziel ist weitere Schwächung Russlands” – Zitat

“This is a one-sided match, it’s murder pure and simple. Every Ukrainian soldier we’re training to use an American artillery piece will die in combat that’s a guaranteed outcome. There’s no military math that can change this. The same thing with every Ukrainian soldier training to drive a Polish tank or an East German armored fighting vehicle they are going to die (…) so I believe the president (Biden) has been briefed on the inevitable outcome of this conflict and that the goal right now is to drag this out in hopes of further weakening Russia.” Scott Ritter – Putin Ukraine Biden Update (Judge Napolitano-Interview), YT, 26.4.2022