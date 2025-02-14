US-Vizepräsident wäscht Euro-Metternichs den Kopf – Zitat

“What no democracy (…) will survive, is telling millions of voters, that their thoughts and concerns, their aspirations, their pleas for relief are invalid or unworthy of even being considered. Democracy rests on the sacred principle that the voice of the people matters. There’s no room for firewalls. You either uphold the principle or you don’t. Europeans, the people, have a voice, european leaders have a choice.” Vice President JD Vance Delivers Remarks at the Munich Security Conference, YT

