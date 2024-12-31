Energie: Erdöl und “erneuerbare Energien” – Zitat des Tages

“The energy transition isn’t about climate—it’s corporate welfare, channeling public money to the same corporations that have been exploiting us for decades while boosting politicians’ power. For oil-poor Europe and Asia, it’s a weak attempt to cut oil dependence. There’s no real evidence that an energy transition even exists—it’s just marketing spin. As global economic growth slows, renewables will be left at the back of the bus. Let China dominate solar panels, wind turbines, and EVs. They don’t matter in the real balance of power anyway. Oil should anchor America’s grand geopolitical strategy. Build around it, and everything else will follow. Control oil, and you control nations.” Art Berman, Control Oil and You Control Nations, 16.12.2024