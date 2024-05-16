Europa, Indien und das Ende der fossilen Treibstoffe – Zitat d. Tages

“Now that the continent is rapidly losing its heavy industries due to sustained high energy prices, and to the many policy failures produced by its supranational government, Europe is in the process of simply being outcompeted. And without adequate energy inputs to uphold this complex society and its economy, what is a more likely future for Europe: a high tech one, or the one seen in India?” The Honest Sorcerer, I Saw the Future of Europe… In India, 22.4.2024