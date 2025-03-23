Jeffrey Sachs über den Beginn der US-Hybris ggü. Russland – Zitat

“When the Soviet Union ended in 1991, the view became even more exaggerated and I can name chapter and verse, but the view was: ‘We run the show.’ Cheney, Wolfowitz and many other names that you will have come to know, literally believed, this is now a US world and we will do as we want. We will clean up from the former Soviet Union, we will take out any remaining allies countries like Iraq, Syria and so forth. (They) will go and we’ve been experiencing this foreign policy for now essentially 33 years. Europe has paid a heavy price for this, because Europe has not had any foreign policy during this period that I can figure out, no voice, no unity, no clarity, no european interests – only american loyalty….” Jeffrey Sachs in the European Parliament I Speech Viral After Trump & Zelenskyy Clash, Short Docu, via YT