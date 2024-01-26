Offiziös, grün & übergeschnappt: E-Autos starten Sturzflug, Zitat

“Wednesday’s sales slowdown warning also came amid wider signs of weakness in the EV market, after several years of robust growth. In the UK, sales of electric vehicles rose last year, but failed to make inroads against traditional cars as a portion of overall sales. In China, the biggest market for such cars, manufacturers have slashed prices as the economy slows, while in Europe, sales of battery electric cars shrank sharply last month, falling nearly 17% compared with December 2022, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. In the US, major car companies, including Ford and General Motors, have said they are scaling back production of electric vehicles.” bbc.com, Tesla warns of ‘notably lower’ sales growth in 2024, 25.1.2024

Man könnte in extremis ja behaupten, eine infantile Weltsicht sei “ehrenwert”

- dieser Blogger, ein bisher kinderloser Boomer-Jahrgang , sieht das ganz und gar nicht so.

Für ihn sind zauberische Perspektiven im besseren Fall kindlich und im schlechteren kindisch.

Daran ändert auch das Energie-Prädikament dieser Zivilisation nichts.

Vielleicht macht sich das Toyota-Management bezüglich der künftigen Verfügbarkeit von Benzin/Diesel ja was vor

- aber um eine Phrase aus einem anderen Kontext auszuborgen:

Wahrscheinlich sind die Japaner unter den Autokonzernen der einzige “adult in the room”.

Bild: Nathan Jones, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons