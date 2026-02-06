‘Honest Sorcerer’ ü. unterschiedlich verblendete Europäer – Zitat

“But also since we don’t have the energy and natural resources required to maintain this level of consumption and this lifestyle, we’ll be always dependent on someone else to deliver these materials for us (…) (The attitude of the europeans) is different country by country. So for example in France, as I hear, or in my location where I live in Hungary, there are more people aware of this situation, that we are seriously dependent on natural gas, not only for heating our homes, but also for generating electricity.” Nate Hagens, Economic Stagnation, Resource Scarcity, and Europe’s Industrial Decline with Balázs Matics | TGS 209, YT, 4.2.2026

Nate Hagens, der eigentlich ja gar kein Journalist ist, hat wieder einmal einen “Scoop” zu verbuchen (was ihm wahrscheinlich ziemlich wurst ist).

Für seinen Podcast The Great Simplification hat er den Blogger Honest Sorcerer interviewt, der erstmals “im Bild und mit Klarnamen” auftaucht. Der Mann heißt Balázs Matics, sieht ganz anders aus als man sich einen Zauberer landläufig vorstellt und lebt – von diesem Blogger aus gesehen – quasi “nebenan”.

Der Mann ist/war von Brotberuf Techniker in der Industrie

und wer seine Substack-Posts nicht liest, sollte sich

wenigstens die sieben Minuten des Interviews anhören, die sich Erdöl und Diesel widmen (ca. Minute 24 bis Minute 31).