Und wieder wird der Krieg von vor 80 Jahren neu vorbereitet – Zitat

“The U.S. war with Iran may be the last gasp of an old world order fighting with weapons that no longer decide outcomes (…) Drone warfare has introduced something new: scalable disruption. In the old system, disruption required major state actors. Today it’s cheap, decentralized, and widely accessible. Minor powers can impose major costs. Control is harder, stability more fragile. The Iran war did not create this shift. It exposed and accelerated it. This is not temporary. It is a structural change. Disorder is no longer the exception. It is the system.” Art Berman, Game of Drones: The New World Disorder, 18.4.2026

Wie schön, dass F im Zug der “europäischen Aufrüstung” einen neuen Flugzeugträger in Dienst stellen will ! Willkommen am Narrenschiff !