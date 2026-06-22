Ex-Trader über d. “Realitätsverlust” d. Ölmärkte & Präs. Trump – Zitat

“What’s happened for the past three months? Every time you buy oil at $90, 95 dollars, Trump announces some crazy, you know, they’ve got the outlines of a deal. Oil falls 6 or $7 overnight, and you lose 6 or $7,000 for every lot of oil that you’re long. That’s an instantaneous loss that you take. You sit there and you’re sitting on a premium that the president of The United States with his mouth can destroy you with, every time you take a position like this.” Dan Dicker in: Ölvorräte in der Gefahrenzone, Bloomberg Podcasts (ab 5:35), 22.6.2026